Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has received his first call-up to Portugal's under-17 national team and could face Bulgaria in the qualifiers for the 2027 European Championship. The 16-year-old footballer is one of the 23 players selected by head coach Filipe Ramos. The two teams are in Group 6 alongside Serbia and Andorra. Portugal are hosting the tournament, and their first match is against Andorra on November 11. The game against Bulgaria is scheduled for November 14, while the hosts will face Serbia on November 17. All matches will be played at the training complex of the Portuguese Football Federation.

The call-up is Ronaldo Jr.'s first at under-17 level. In his previous appearances for Portugal's youth teams, he has made 13 appearances and scored five goals – four matches and two goals for the under-15 team, as well as nine appearances and three goals for the under-16 side. However, being included in the squad does not automatically mean he will play against Bulgaria. The decision on his playing time will be made by Filipe Ramos.

Ronaldo Jr. plays in the academy of Saudi club Al-Nassr, where his father Cristiano Ronaldo also plays. This season, the young forward has scored three goals in seven club matches. Before continuing his development in Saudi Arabia, he was part of the academies of Juventus and Manchester United. For Bulgaria, the match on November 14 will be the second game of the qualifying mini-tournament. The final standings in the group will determine which teams will advance to the next stage of the battle for a place at the 2027 European Under-17 Championship.