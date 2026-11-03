Mohammed Al-Hakim to referee Panathinaikos–CSKA, Albanian official to take charge of Levski

Swedish referee Mohammed Al-Hakim will officiate the match between Panathinaikos and CSKA in the third round of the main phase of the Conference League. The game will be played in Athens on November 5.

The 41-year-old referee’s assistants will be Mehmet Culum and Fredrik Klyver, while Joakim Sars will be the fourth official. The video assistant referee system will be overseen by a Polish team – Pawel Malec will be the lead VAR official, with Kornel Pashkiewicz as his assistant. The upcoming match will be Al-Hakim’s fourth international assignment this autumn. This season, he was the fourth official for the match between Levski and Universitatea Craiova in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Swede has also officiated two Ludogorets matches in the Europa League. In November 2025, he was the referee for Ferencvaros–Ludogorets, which ended 3:1, while in January of the same year he officiated Ludogorets–Midtjylland, won 2:0 by the Danish side.

Al-Hakim also has experience with Greek football. In the autumn of 2023, he received three appointments for Aris matches and two each for games involving Panathinaikos and AEK. Mohammed Al-Hakim was born in Iraq and moved with his family to the Swedish town of Köping at the age of eight, where he still lives today. In 2015, he was named the best referee in Sweden.

His name was also linked to a tax case in 2021. Swedish media reported that Al-Hakim had not declared part of his earnings from international matches. At the time, he said: “I wanted to do the right thing.” The referee stated that he had corrected his tax returns. Outside football, Al-Hakim works for the Swedish Armed Forces.

Albanian referee Enea Jorgji, meanwhile, has been appointed for Levski’s home match against Polish side Jagiellonia in the fourth round of the Europa League. The game will be played on November 5 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium and will kick off at 19:45 Bulgarian time.

Jorgji’s assistants will be his compatriots Denis Rexha and Ridiger Cokaj. The fourth official will be Eugen Jaya, also from Albania. Italian referee Daniele Doveri has been appointed as the lead VAR official, with Albanian Albert Doda as his assistant. Enea Jorgji was the referee for Ludogorets’ away match against AEK Larnaca in the group stage of the Europa League in 2018. The game on October 25 ended 1:1. Ludogorets took the lead in the seventh minute through Jody Lukoki, while the hosts equalised with a penalty by Jorge Larena, awarded for a foul on Ivan Trickovski.

During the match, Jorgji showed four yellow cards, three of them to players from the Bulgarian side – Nathanael, Jacek Góralski and Cicinho.

The Albanian has also officiated the friendly match between North Macedonia and Bulgaria in Skopje on March 29, 2016, when the Bulgarian national team won 2:0 after goals by Dimitar Rangelov and Aleksandar Tonev before half-time. The referee showed five yellow cards in that game.