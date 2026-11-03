Five victories for Bulgarian children at Rafael Nadal’s academy

The Bulgarian children recorded five victories on the first day of the Kinder+ international finals at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, Spain.

In the girls’ under-10 category, Magdalena Atanasova opened with a convincing 6:1, 6:0 win. Katleya Barbolova also won her first match, prevailing 6:3, 6:2.

In the under-12 age group, Georgi Minkov won 6:1, 6:1, while Martin Marinov defeated his opponent 6:0, 6:1. Nia Sinchanova added Bulgaria’s fifth victory in the girls’ under-12 category after a 6:0, 6:1 win. Mateo Neshev lost 5:7, 3:6, while Boris Babanov was defeated 3:6, 2:6. Emma Kostova came close to victory but suffered a dramatic 6:0, 6:7, 14:16 defeat.

The Bulgarian representatives were selected following the Masters tournaments on the calendar of the Bulgarian Tennis Federation. In 2026, nine tournaments for children under 10 and five for players under 12 from the Kinder+ circuit were held in the country.

The participation of the eight Bulgarian tennis players in the international finals was secured by the Bulgarian Tennis Federation with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the “Tennis – Sport for All” program. The team’s coaches in Mallorca are Denisлав Prodanov and Marin Atanasov.