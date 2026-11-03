Liverpool Preparing €100 Million Offer for Real Madrid Star

Liverpool are planning to submit a €100 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde during the upcoming transfer window. The sum is equivalent to around £83 million. The information comes from TEAMtalk, with the publication reporting that the English club views the 28-year-old Uruguayan as a possible replacement for Alexis Mac Allister, whose future at “Anfield” has been called into question. A potential deal appears complicated, as Valverde is an important part of Real Madrid’s plans. The Spanish club is unlikely to accept the offer, even if Liverpool officially submit it.

The midfielder renewed his contract with the Madrid club until 2029 and continues to be one of the key figures in the squad. Since joining the first team, he has made more than 370 appearances for Real Madrid and won 14 trophies.

Valverde himself has repeatedly expressed his attachment to the Spanish club. After renewing his contract in 2023, he said, “I am at the best club in the world and I am very proud.” Against this backdrop, Lamine Camara has been identified as a more realistic target for Liverpool. The 21-year-old Monaco midfielder could be preferred if the English club decides that signing Valverde is practically unfeasible.