Spartak (Varna) replace Vasil Petrov after 1–6 defeat in Bistritsa

“Spartak 1918” (Varna) are replacing head coach Vasil Petrov following the 1–6 defeat to CSKA 1948 in Bistritsa. The club will announce his successor by the end of the day, while Petrov is returning to the position of director of the “Spartak” Academy, with a focus on developing young footballers and preparing them for the first team.

The decision was taken after an analysis of the team’s performance, recent results, conduct on the pitch and compliance with the internal regulations. This means that the Varna side will have their fourth coach of the season, following Gьоко Hadzhievski, Yasen Petrov and Vasil Petrov. Angel Granchov and Tsvetelin Chunchukov have been removed from the first team until the end of the autumn half-season or until a subsequent decision by the management. The club cited established violations of the internal regulations without specifying the particular actions that led to the measures being imposed.

Financial sanctions are also planned because of the performance in the match against CSKA 1948, the lack of the necessary commitment and discipline on the pitch, as well as failure to follow tactical instructions. “Spartak” clarified that the sanctions would be imposed in accordance with the internal regulations and in compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

“Wearing the club badge is not only an honour, but also a responsibility. Everyone who is part of the club is obliged to approach their duties with the necessary professionalism, discipline and respect for the history, supporters and name of “Spartak”. The management states that no compromises with these principles will be allowed. The club is set to announce the new head coach, who will take charge of the team after the heavy defeat in Bistritsa.