Radoslav Gidzhenov appointed to fifth European match this autumn

Radoslav Gidzhenov has been appointed to officiate his fifth European match this autumn. The Bulgarian referee will take charge of the match between Norwegian side Lillestrom and Czech team Viktoria Plzen in the fourth round of the Europa League.

The match will be played on November 5 at Åråsen Stadium in Lillestrom. Kick-off is at 19:45 Bulgarian time. Gidzhenov’s assistants will be Miroslav Maksimov and Todor Vukov. Nikola Popov has been appointed as the fourth official.

The video review system will be overseen by Switzerland’s Fedayi San and Dimitar Dimitrov. The appointment of the Bulgarian refereeing team was reported by “24 Chasa”, while UEFA confirms the fixture in the schedule for the fourth round of the Europa League.

After the first three matches, Lillestrom have one point. The Norwegian side lost to Torpedo (Toresen), drew with Sparta (Prague), and suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Viktoria Plzen have lost all three of their matches. The Czech side went down 0-3 to Union Saint-Gilloise, lost 1-2 to Ferencvaros, and then suffered the same defeat against Levski.

“The Blues” won 2-1 away at Plzen on October 22.

For Radoslav Gidzhenov, the match in Norway will be his fifth European appointment this autumn. So far, he has officiated two matches in the Conference League, one in the Europa League and one in the Nations League.