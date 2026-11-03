Journalist defends Andorra goalkeeper after Jesús de Miguel tragedy: The collision was an accident

Spanish journalist Eneko Pérez Carrasco has expressed his support for Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono, who became the target of harsh criticism and attacks after the serious incident involving Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. The 30-year-old Spanish footballer died after suffering a serious health problem during a match between the two teams.

The incident occurred in the match from the 12th round of the Segunda División, which ended 2-2. In the seventh minute of stoppage time, the Andorra goalkeeper left his penalty area and committed a serious foul against de Miguel in the center of the pitch, attempting to stop him as he controlled the ball. Owono was shown a straight red card for his actions.

The Tenerife forward remained on the grass, and shortly afterwards his teammates noticed that he had lost consciousness. The medical teams reacted immediately, and the footballer was taken to hospital by ambulance. According to reports, de Miguel suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest lasting nearly 20 minutes, while resuscitation efforts were also carried out during his transport.

Following the tragic incident, Jesús Owono came under intense public pressure. Accusations appeared on social media that the goalkeeper had intentionally caused the injury, along with calls for his arrest. Such reactions also prompted support for the footballer from people who know him.

Among them was El Diario Vasco journalist Eneko Pérez Carrasco, who categorically rejected the suggestions that the actions had been deliberate.

“Anyone who knows Jesús Owono even a little knows that he is a wonderful boy, a good person and an excellent athlete. The collision was accidental, a misfortune, but to suggest that it was done deliberately means that you are a very bad person,” Carrasco wrote.

Earlier, Andorra owner Gerard Piqué also expressed his deep regret over what had happened. The tragedy shocked the football community in Spain, while condolences were sent to de Miguel’s family and loved ones.