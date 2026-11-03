Daniel Morales is Spartak Varna’s new head coach

Daniel Morales will take charge of Spartak Varna’s first team, the club officially announced. The appointment of the Brazilian coach comes after the club parted ways with former manager Vasil Petrov, a development announced earlier today.

Morales most recently worked as head coach of CSKA’s third team. He is well acquainted with the situation at Spartak, however, having represented the Varna club as a footballer in the past.

The Brazilian’s coaching career has been linked to several Bulgarian clubs. At CSKA, he held various positions – he was in charge of the first team, served as an assistant coach and worked with the club’s youth academy. He has also worked at Botev Vratsa and Belasitsa Petrich.

Vitomir Vutov is also joining Morales’ staff and will be responsible for goalkeeper training. Vutov won the Bulgarian championship with Litex Lovech as part of the coaching staff. During his career, he has also worked with the goalkeepers of Bulgaria’s senior national team and the country’s Under-19 and Under-17 sides.

The new goalkeeper coach has also been part of the coaching staffs at Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa, and will now work at Spartak Varna once again.

Assistant coaches Ivelin Petkov and Mihail Tsokov will retain their positions and continue working with the first team.

The Varna club wished Daniel Morales and his staff success, expressing hope that the “Falcons” will achieve many victories.