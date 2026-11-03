Lokomotiv Plovdiv footballer receives six months’ probation for breaking a minor boy’s leg

Lokomotiv Plovdiv footballer Sevi Idriz has been sentenced to six months’ probation for intentionally causing serious bodily harm to a minor boy in Asenovgrad. The information was reported by the Maritsa newspaper.

The sentence was handed down following a plea agreement with the prosecution, approved by the Asenovgrad District Court on October 29. The court ruling is final and has the force of a final conviction.

The case dates back to February 1, 2025, when Idriz was still underage. According to the court ruling, the footballer acted intentionally and out of hooligan motives, causing the child to suffer a fracture of the tibia in his left leg around the knee. The resulting injury led to a permanent impairment in the movement of the limb.

The evidence in the case also included video recordings of the incident. In the courtroom, Idriz fully accepted the charges and admitted his guilt.

“I understand the charges. I plead guilty,” he told the magistrates.

Instead of an effective prison sentence, the court imposed six months’ probation. During this period, the footballer will have to report to a probation officer to sign twice a week, as well as attend periodic meetings with him.

According to the report, the legal possibility of imposing such a sentence applies when there are exceptional or numerous mitigating circumstances. The court record, however, does not specify the reasons that led to its imposition.

Idriz must also pay slightly more than €400 for the expert assessments carried out in the case.

The approved plea agreement does not include compensation for the injured child. His family will be notified of the possibility of seeking compensation for the pain and suffering endured through separate civil proceedings.