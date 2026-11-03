Good news for Malena Zamfirova: Her return to the slopes is getting closer

One of the leading figures in Bulgarian snowboarding, Tervel Zamfirov, revealed encouraging details about the recovery of his sister Malena. In an interview with NOVA, he said that her progress has been impressive and that her first return to the snow could happen very soon.

“Malena is getting back into shape at an astonishing pace. The doctors are extremely impressed by the way she is recovering. This is mainly due to the excellent physiotherapy plan, as well as her iron discipline and determination,” Tervel said.

As early as the following day, the two are due to travel to Austria, where Malena will make her first turns on the snow since her recovery. Tervel expressed hope that his sister would be able to return to competition as early as this season, but stressed that there would be definitive clarity after her first training sessions on the slopes.

The Bulgarian competitor also commented on the development of snowboarding in the country. He praised the federation’s work and highlighted the importance of investing in young talents and improving training conditions.

“The more children who develop, the more competition we will have as competitors. This always helps and pushes you forward, because ultimately the strength lies in the team, not in individual athletes,” Zamfirov said.

Regarding his own goals, Tervel revealed that he would focus his main efforts on two of the most important events of the season – the World Cup races in Bansko and the World Championships.

“I strive to perform as well as possible at every start, but if I have to single out the most important ones, they are definitely the World Cup in Bansko and the World Championships. I will focus my preparation and energy precisely on them,” the Bulgarian snowboarder added.