Red Star tempt Stanić with €1.2 million

Red Star are considering signing Petar Stanić from Ludogorets during the winter transfer window. The Serbian giants plan to increase their wage budget, while the salary being discussed for the midfielder is €1.2 million. The information comes from Mozzart Sport, as cited by Temа Sport.

Similar financial terms are also being discussed for Luka Ilić, who is likewise among Red Star's targeted signings. Bulgaria international Kristian Balov also plays for the Belgrade club.

“We need to create an atmosphere that makes players want to come here,” a representative of Red Star's management said.

According to the cited information, the salaries of Stanić and Ilić, should both players sign, would be comparable to those of centre-forward Marko Arnautović and winger Vladimir Lučić.

Stanić attracted considerable attention with his performances for Ludogorets last season. The Razgrad side managed to keep him during the summer, when Olympiacos were close to completing a deal for the Serbian midfielder.