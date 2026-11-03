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Real Madrid without Güler and Tchouaméni against AEK, Valverde returns to the squad

Real Madrid without Güler and Tchouaméni against AEK, Valverde returns to the squad

The match is scheduled for tomorrow at 19:45

Nov 3, 2026 19:00 75

Real Madrid without Güler and Tchouaméni against AEK, Valverde returns to the squad - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Real Madrid will be without two of their key players – Arda Güler and Aurélien Tchouaméni – for their away match against AEK Athens in the Champions League. The match from the league phase of the tournament is scheduled for tomorrow at 19:45.

Federico Valverde, however, returns to the “Royal Club” squad. The Uruguayan midfielder missed the away match against Santander, which Real Madrid won 3-0, in order to be given the necessary time to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during “El Clásico”.

Head coach José Mourinho also included 19-year-old Sergio Martínez in the squad. The young footballer joined the club in the summer from Racing Santander, but is still waiting to make his official debut for Real Madrid.