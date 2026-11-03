Real Madrid without Güler and Tchouaméni against AEK, Valverde returns to the squad

Real Madrid will be without two of their key players – Arda Güler and Aurélien Tchouaméni – for their away match against AEK Athens in the Champions League. The match from the league phase of the tournament is scheduled for tomorrow at 19:45.

Federico Valverde, however, returns to the “Royal Club” squad. The Uruguayan midfielder missed the away match against Santander, which Real Madrid won 3-0, in order to be given the necessary time to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during “El Clásico”.

Head coach José Mourinho also included 19-year-old Sergio Martínez in the squad. The young footballer joined the club in the summer from Racing Santander, but is still waiting to make his official debut for Real Madrid.