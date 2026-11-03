Septemvri to host Lokomotiv Sofia at Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

The Sports-Technical Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union officially announced a change and details regarding the upcoming 13th-round match in the efbet League between Septemvri (Sofia) and Lokomotiv (Sofia).

The match will not be played at the traditional home ground of “the Septemvri team”, but will instead take place at Georgi Asparuhov Stadium. The match is scheduled for Friday, 6 November 2026, with kick-off at 17:00.

The Bulgarian Football Union clarified that the change was officially necessitated by an explicit request from the National Sports Base (NSB). The reason for changing the venue is the exceptionally busy schedule of the national Vasil Levski Stadium, which has forced the management to seek an important alternative location in the capital. Thus, the Sofia clash between Septemvri and “the railwaymen” will find its home at Levski’s stadium, where the two teams will face each other in a battle for valuable points in the country’s top division.