Bulgaria Has a New World Arm Wrestling Champion! Dimitar Angelov Triumphs in India

Dimitar Angelov won a world title for Bulgaria at the World Arm Wrestling Championship for juniors, which is being held in the Indian capital, New Delhi. The Bulgarian competitor won the gold medal in the up to 70-kilogram right-arm category after defeating a representative of Romania in the final.

This is another major achievement for the Bulgarian team on the international stage. The 47th World Arm Wrestling Championship, together with the 28th World Championship for People with Disabilities, runs until November 7.

Bulgarian competitors have also been demonstrating excellent form in recent months. At the European Championship in Budapest, the Bulgarian team won a total of 26 medals, and now Dimitar Angelov’s world title has been added to our country’s successes.