CSKA moved its match against Dunav Ruse

CSKA's away match against Dunav in Ruse has been moved from November 29 to December 1. The match from the 16th round of the efbet League will be played on Tuesday at 18:30.

The change was made at CSKA's request and was coordinated with Nova Broadcasting Group and the Bulgarian Professional Football League. The Sports and Technical Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union confirmed the new date and time.

„At the request of PFC CSKA Sofia, the match from the 16th round of the PPF League between FC Dunav (Ruse) and PFC CSKA Sofia, scheduled for 29.11/Sunday/2026, will be played on 01.12/Tuesday/ at 18:30.“

The change is related to CSKA's commitments in European club competitions.

There has also been a change to the kick-off time of the match between Arda and CSKA 1948. The match on November 29 will start at 13:30 instead of 12:30.

Septemvri Sofia – Levski will also be played on November 29, but at 16:00 instead of 15:00. Lokomotiv Sofia – Slavia on November 27 is scheduled for 18:30 instead of 18:00.

Due to the unavailability of Beroe Stadium, the match between Beroe and Vihren from the 16th round of the Second League has been moved from Saturday, November 14, to Sunday, November 15. The kick-off time will be 15:30.