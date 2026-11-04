Hansi Flick after 3–0 win over Aston Villa:

Hansi Flick described Barcelona’s defensive performance in the 3–0 victory over Aston Villa in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase as very important. The Catalans secured the win with goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, while the German coach paid special attention to the team’s collective work and the young players.

“It was important to defend together and remain compact. The defending was at a fantastic level, as was Joan García. When I see young players performing at this level in the Champions League, it makes me very happy,” Flick said after the match.

Barcelona took the lead in the seventh minute when Lamine Yamal capitalised on a mistake in Aston Villa’s build-up and sent an accurate shot into the far corner. Raphinha doubled the lead in the 52nd minute with a shot that deflected off an English defender.

The Brazilian completed the final score 12 minutes later after a pass from João Cancelo. With his two goals, Raphinha equalled Ronaldinho’s tally of 94 goals for Barcelona. Joan García also played an important role, making several crucial saves in the first half.

The victory gave Barcelona nine points from four matches in the competition. Aston Villa, who had won their first three games, suffered their first defeat in the league phase.

The only concern for the hosts was related to Rodri. The midfielder was replaced at halftime, with Marc Bernal coming on in his place.

“He felt some slight discomfort. We will have to wait to assess him,” Flick said. The coach added that Bernal performs very strongly every time he gets the chance to play, while the substitutions of Brian Farinyes and Raphinha were related to their workload and the need for rest.

The match took place under the shadow of the tragic death of Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel, who died after a serious collision during a match against Andorra. Before the start of the game in Barcelona, the customary Champions League anthem was not played as a mark of respect.

Raphinha, who scored two goals, declined to speak in detail about the footballing side of the match. “Today is not a good day to talk about football,” the Brazilian said, sending his strength to de Miguel’s family.

Flick said that what happened in Tenerife had deeply affected Raphinha and the entire team.

Barcelona’s next match is an away game against Atlético Madrid on 8 November in the Spanish league.