Formula 1 in Brazil: Full schedule for the São Paulo Grand Prix

Formula 1 already has its new world champion in the person of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, but the battle on the track continues. There are still four race weekends remaining until the end of the 2026 season, and the next challenge facing the drivers is the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The race will take place at the legendary Interlagos circuit, with the race weekend in Brazil beginning on Friday, November 6, and concluding with the main race on Sunday.

Here is the full schedule for the São Paulo Grand Prix, with all times given in Bulgarian time:

Friday, November 6

17:30 – First free practice

21:00 – Second free practice

Saturday, November 7

16:30 – Third free practice

20:00 – Qualifying

Sunday, November 8

19:00 – São Paulo Grand Prix (71 laps)

We are yet to see how the race at Interlagos will unfold and which drivers will fight for the last crucial points before the final three rounds of the season.