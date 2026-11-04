Leak of information surrounding the Ballon d’Or under investigation

French police are investigating reports of an information leak surrounding the voting for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The investigation was prompted by a series of identical bets across 12 different prediction markets which, according to The Athletic, correctly predicted the exact order of the top five footballers.

Harry Kane tops the ranking, followed by Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. The fourth footballer in the top five was not identified in the information provided. Fifth place went to Lionel Messi, which was considered a surprise and further intensified suspicions of a prior data leak. These are so-called prediction markets, in which participants bet on the outcome of specific events. According to the information available, the bets were placed in a similar manner at 12 separate locations, attracting the attention of investigators.

Unofficial data indicate that the total value of the bets exceeded €250,000. The amount of any potential winnings has not been disclosed, but the report describes them as substantial. Cybersecurity specialists are assisting French police by tracking the movement of the bets and the IP addresses from which they were placed. The leading theory is that someone with internal access to the ranking information shared it with acquaintances so they could profit from the bets.

The case is unusual also because of the measures taken to keep the results secret. Even Kane, Mbappé and Yamal did not know in advance who would finish first, second and third. All the nominees travelled to London for the ceremony without official confirmation of the final order.

At present, no suspect has been identified and there is no information about any charges being filed. The investigation must establish whether there was unauthorised access to the voting information, who passed it on and whether the bets placed were connected to the organisers of the award.