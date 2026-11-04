CSKA top the women’s volleyball league after fourth win

CSKA moved to the top of the standings in the women’s National Volleyball League after recording their fourth consecutive win since the start of the season. The Sofia side defeated Dragoman 3:0 away, winning the individual sets 25:10, 25:13 and 27:25.

The hosts were unable to put up a challenge in the first two sets, which CSKA won convincingly. The third set was the most closely contested. Dragoman raised their level of play, while the Sofia side allowed themselves to relax, but the “Reds” kept their composure at the end and closed out the match without a fourth set.

In the next round, CSKA are due to visit Maritsa 2022 in Plovdiv. The match is scheduled for November 13.

Initially, the next match for the Sofia women was supposed to be a home game against champions Maritsa. However, the match has been postponed until November 19.