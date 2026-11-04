Olympiacos top the Europa League after 0-0 draw with Rennes

Olympiacos temporarily moved top of the Europa League standings after a 0-0 away draw against Rennes in a fourth-round match of the league phase. The Greek side collected 10 points, while their French opponents are 12th with five.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the competition. For Olympiacos, this was their first draw after victories in their previous matches, while Rennes recorded their third stalemate. The match at „Roazhon Park“ did not produce enough clear-cut chances in front of either goal. Towards the end of the first half, the hosts found the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

After the break, neither side managed to change the scoreline and the match ended goalless. Olympiacos therefore retained top spot, at least until the remaining matches of the round are played.

The other fourth-round Europa League matches will be played on Thursday. The next round of the league phase is scheduled for November 26, 2026.