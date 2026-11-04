Fenerbahçe and Liverpool level 1-1 at halftime in Istanbul

Fenerbahçe and Liverpool went into halftime level at 1-1 in their fourth-round match in the league phase of the Champions League. The game is being played in Istanbul, with French referee Clément Turpin in charge.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a cross, Archie Brown headed the ball away, but it fell to Trey Nyoni. The midfielder struck it on the volley to give the visitors the lead.

Fenerbahçe could have responded immediately. Following the restart, Brown crossed from the left towards the edge of the six-yard box, where İrfan Can Kahveci had been left unmarked. He met the ball with his left foot but sent it against the crossbar. There were also doubts about whether he had been in an offside position.

The hosts nevertheless equalized in the 29th minute. Mason Greenwood took a direct free kick, the ball deflected off Jérémy Jacquet, who was part of the wall, and went into Liverpool’s net.

Greenwood came close to scoring again right at the end of the half. Romelu Lukaku found him on the left flank, and he advanced before firing a dangerous left-footed shot, but goalkeeper Alisson intervened to tip the ball over for a corner.