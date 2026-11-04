Two Women to Officiate Matches in Round 15 of the Second League

Two women will be the referees in charge of matches from Round 15 of the Second League. Hristiyana Krasimirova Guteva has been appointed for the match between Spartak Pleven and Dobrudzha, while Kristina Georgieva Georgieva will officiate the Beroe Stara Zagora–Pirin Blagoevgrad fixture. The appointments were announced by the Referees’ Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union.

Both matches are scheduled for November 8 at 4:30 p.m. At the stadium in Pleven, Guteva’s assistant referees will be Venelin Pavlov Ivanov and Veselin Angelov Shopov. The fourth official is Hristo Mitkov Minchev, while the referee observer will be Nikolay Todorov Petrov.

In Stara Zagora, Kristina Georgieva will work with Pavleta Veselinova Rashkova and Hristiyan Antonov Terziev. The fourth official is Nikolay Diyanov Zapryanov, while the referee observer will be Stoyan Hristov Denev.

The round will begin with Vihren Sandanski–Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa on November 8 at 2:30 p.m. The referee in charge will be Ivo Petrov Ivanov.

The other matches on Sunday are Hebar Pazardzhik–Marek Dupnitsa and Ludogorets II–Nesebar, both at 4:30 p.m. Their referees in charge will be Kristian Mladenov Todorov and Georgi Petrov Stoyanov, respectively.

On November 9 at 2:30 p.m., CSKA II will face Rilski Sportist, while Chernomorets Burgas will play Yantra Gabrovo. The matches will be officiated by Ivaylo Krasimirov Nenkov and Mihael Petkov Pavlov, respectively.

On Monday at 5:30 p.m., the fixtures are Etar Veliko Tarnovo–Montana and Fratria–Sportist Svoge. The referees in charge will be Georgi Georgiev Spasov and Kamen Tashev Terziev.