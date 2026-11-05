Everton Bala: Expect a great match from Levski against Jagiellonia

One of Levski’s stars, Everton Bala, said that the “Blues” will take to the field with the clear aim of winning their home match against Jagiellonia Białystok. The two teams will meet in a match from the fourth round of the league phase of the Europa League, which kicks off at 19:45 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

The Bulgarian champions will be chasing a second consecutive victory in the tournament and their first win in front of their home fans. The Brazilian attacking player expects strong support from the stands after the capital club’s run of six consecutive away matches and hopes the team can repay the supporters with a good performance.

“What I can say is that, regardless of where we played, the fans were always with us and we felt like the home team everywhere. But, of course, playing in our own city is something different. We expect a real show from the crowd and I hope we can respond in kind on the pitch,” Bala told DIEMA SPORT.

The footballer stressed that Levski’s ambition in every match is to claim all three points, regardless of the opponent’s quality and the difficulties of the European competition.

“I am expecting a win, of course. That applies to every single match. The game will not be easy because of the level of the tournament. We know our capabilities and I hope we can get the victory,” the Brazilian said.

Everton Bala also commented on the two teams’ experience in European tournaments. According to him, Jagiellonia’s greater international experience is not a decisive factor, as every match has its own story. He expressed confidence in Julio Velasquez’s squad’s potential and highlighted the quality of the new signings.

“It does not matter that they have more experience in Europe. Every match is a different story. This season we brought in many very good players. Footballers with a lot of experience, such as Marko Grujic. And I think we have a very strong team. Regardless of their experience, you can expect a great match from us,” the Levski player concluded.