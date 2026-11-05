Heavy blow for CSKA: Leo Pereira out for a long time, replaced by Tamimu Woru in the European squad

CSKA’s Brazilian winger Leo Pereira will be unavailable to head coach Markus Gisdol for an extended period, reports “Tema Sport”. The footballer has officially been removed from the team’s squad registration for the league phase of the Conference League, confirming the seriousness of his condition.

Pereira suffered a serious injury during the team’s training session in Denmark ahead of the match against Nordsjælland, sustaining a severe injury—a torn adductor tendon. Subsequent examinations at a specialized clinic in Germany confirmed the worst fears and necessitate a lengthy recovery.

The medical staff expect the Brazilian to resume full training only during the Reds’ winter preparations.

Taking advantage of UEFA’s special rule allowing changes to registered players in cases of documented serious injuries, CSKA’s staff made a forced substitution. Leo Pereira’s place in the European squad was taken by right-back Tamimu Woru. The Benin international even travelled with the team for the away match in Athens, despite having made just one official appearance in the red shirt—the league debut against Botev (Plovdiv) on July 27.