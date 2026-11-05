Alex Nikolov scores 35 points in Lube’s win over Modena

Alexandar Nikolov scored 35 points in Lube Civitanova’s 3:1 victory over Modena in the fourth round of the Italian volleyball SuperLega. The Bulgarian international recorded 29 attacking points, five aces and one successful block and was named MVP of the match. The 35 points are his personal record in the Italian league.

The match ended 25:23, 29:31, 33:31 and 25:21. Alexandar’s younger brother – setter Simeon Nikolov, added six points for the hosts. Modena’s top scorer was middle blocker Pardo Mati with 16 points, while Luca Porro finished with 15.

Lube made the better start and took a 1:0 lead after winning the first set 25:23. The hosts held the advantage at the beginning of the set, but Modena managed to level at 21:21. Nikolov helped his team maintain the lead during the decisive rallies.

The visitors responded in the second set. Modena led 20:17, but Lube levelled at 29:29. The Modena side then won two consecutive points to close out the set 31:29.

The third set became the longest and most dramatic moment of the match. Modena had several chances to win the set but failed to capitalise on its advantage. At 31:31, Nikolov produced two consecutive attacks to put Lube 2:1 ahead. The set lasted 44 minutes.

The hosts began the fourth set with five consecutive points and quickly built a lead. Lube moved 15:7 ahead and maintained control until the end, finishing the match at 25:21.

The victory is Lube’s fourth in a row since the start of the season. The Civitanova side have 12 points and occupy second place in the standings. Perugia lead with 14 points from five matches, while Trentino are third with 11 points. Lube are two points off the top, but have played one match fewer than the leaders.

„I’m not looking at my personal result. I felt very good tonight, energised and full of adrenaline,“ Alexandar Nikolov said after the match. He stressed that the victory had come against a strong opponent and that the entire team had fought for every ball.

Lube’s next match is away to Allianz Milano on November 8 in the fifth round of the SuperLega.