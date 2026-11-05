PAOK and Despodov disagree over the length of the new contract

PAOK and Kiril Despodov are close to renewing the Bulgarian international’s contract, but they have still not reached an agreement on the duration of the new deal. The financial terms have already been settled, and talks are continuing over the only outstanding issue – the length of the contract.

Despodov prefers a two-year contract, which would provide him with greater security for the future. PAOK, on the other hand, is considering a one-year deal with the option of extending it for another year. The Greek club is willing for a possible extension for the second season to depend on mutual agreement, rather than being a unilateral option in the club’s favour. This would allow PAOK to retain greater flexibility, while Despodov would have the opportunity to play a direct role in deciding his future.

Despodov, 29, has been a PAOK player since the summer of 2023. During his time at the club, he has established himself as an important figure in the attacking department, contributing both to scoring goals and creating chances.

His current contract runs until 30 June 2027. The Bulgarian has yet to make an appearance for PAOK this season, as he is recovering from an injury.