Rakovski opened the BBL season with a win over Hebar

Rakovski opened the BBL A2 season with a convincing 87:63 away victory over Hebar Pazardzhik. The match from the first round of the regular season – South was played at the Ivan Simeonov Hall in Pazardzhik.

The visitors imposed their tempo from the very start and did not allow Hebar to come dangerously close on the scoreboard. For the hosts, this was a return to the championship with a young squad.

Atanas Sarastov was Rakovski’s top scorer with 19 points. Petar Izevkov recorded 16 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, as well as 3 steals and 1 block. His performance earned him a rating of 28.

Milen Ivanchev stood out with 10 points and 18 rebounds, adding 2 blocks, 2 assists and 1 steal. Georgi Ivanchev finished with 5 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, while Stanislav Yotov recorded 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals.

“Congratulations to Hebar Pazardzhik’s young team, which returned to the championship, showed desire and deserves respect for its efforts on the court,” Rakovski Basketball Club said.

After the match, the club thanked the fans for their support in the hall and in front of the screens. “The victory is the result of the collective effort, dedication and desire of all the boys,” Rakovski wrote.