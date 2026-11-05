Roma lose Rensch for around three weeks

Roma will be without Devyne Rensch for around the next three weeks. Medical examinations have revealed a torn adductor muscle in his right leg, Italian media reported. The expected recovery period for the Dutch defender is around 20 days.

Rensch sustained the injury in the Champions League match against Manchester United and left the field just a few minutes after the start of the game. Because of the injury, the former Ajax player will not be available to Gian Piero Gasperini for Roma’s next matches.

The Dutchman will definitely miss Saturday’s home match against Sassuolo. His absence is expected to extend to other matches as he recovers from the muscle injury. Italian reports indicate that he could return after the international break.

Paulo Dybala and Manu Koné are expected to return to Roma’s squad. The two have missed the past few weeks due to injuries, but the club is counting on them being available again for the upcoming league match against Sassuolo.