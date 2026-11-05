Kozo Tashima to Challenge Infantino for FIFA Presidency

Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, has announced his candidacy for the FIFA presidency. The 68-year-old Japanese will compete against Gianni Infantino in the election in March.

Tashima is the second declared challenger to the current president of world football's governing body, following former „Tottenham“ defender Ramon Vega. The deadline for announcing candidacies is November 18.

„With the full support of the Japan Football Association, I have decided to announce my candidacy in the election for FIFA president,“ Tashima said.

He pointed out that Japanese football has long upheld sincerity, integrity and high ethical standards, which should be presented to the football community around the world.

„In order to share these principles with the world and contribute to a better future for football, I have decided to run for FIFA president,“ Kozo Tashima said.

Tashima was president of the Japan Football Association from 2016 to 2024. He has also been a member of the FIFA Council. „I will draw on the experience I have accumulated over the years and, with firm determination, accept this challenge in order to contribute to the further development of world football,“ the Japanese added.

Gianni Infantino is seeking re-election for a fourth and final term as FIFA president. He received the support of the Asian Football Confederation in October, strengthening his position ahead of the vote.

The Swiss was subjected to criticism and calls to step down after a plan to sell a share of the revenues from the World Cup was withdrawn. Infantino rejected the calls to resign and said he had the support of the „huge, huge majority“ of member football associations.

Thus, Tashima enters the race with a platform based on principles of integrity and ethics, while Infantino will defend his position as incumbent president and the support he has already received from the Asian confederation.