Botev (Plovdiv) and Dunav head into the match with injured players

“Botev” (Plovdiv) and “Dunav” (Ruse) will field injured players in their First League match from the 13th round on Friday at 19:15. The hosts’ goalkeeper Daniel Naumov will play wearing a protective mask because of a broken nose.

Central defender Jose Cabarcas is expected to return to “Dunav”’s squad. The Colombian suffered serious knee injuries during the match against “Levski”, but he is already training with the team and has been included in the squad for the game.

“Yes, Jose is in the squad and will probably play,” “Dunav” head coach Georgi Chilikov told “24 Chasa”.

The Ruse side held their final training session before the match at “Botev”’s sports complex in Komatevo. “A tough match awaits us, but we are ready for the battle,” Chilikov said.

Plovdiv manager Stanislav Genchev continues to be without Todor Nedelev, Samuil Tsonov, Ivaylo Videv and Chimezie Williams, who are recovering from injuries.

Tsonov began team training on Wednesday, but is still not working at full intensity. The 18-year-old forward underwent surgery for a damaged knee meniscus a month ago. His next step will be to play in a match for “Botev”’s reserve team, where his fitness will be assessed.

The attack of the “Yellow-Blacks” will be led by Franklin Mascote. The forward scored a hat-trick against the capital’s “Lokomotiv” in the previous round.