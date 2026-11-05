Lokomotiv Sofia appoints caretaker coach after parting ways with Penev

Lokomotiv Sofia appointed Aleksandar Georgiev as caretaker coach of the first team after parting ways with Lyuboslav Penev. The youth academy director will lead the “Railwaymen” in the upcoming match against Septemvri.

The match will be played at Georgi Asparuhov Stadium at 5:00 p.m. For Georgiev, this will be his second caretaker appointment at the helm of Lokomotiv Sofia this year.

His staff will include assistant coaches Kostadin Velkov and Kristian Velichkov. Fitness coach will be Vasil Tsvetkov, goalkeeper coach Vladimir Manolkov will remain in his role, and Emil Enchev will be the analyst.

The club is negotiating with a permanent head coach, but until his appointment, the team will be managed by Georgiev.

Lokomotiv Sofia are 12th in the top-flight league with 9 points. The championship features 14 teams. The parting of ways with Lyuboslav Penev was related to the lack of results, while the interim solution is intended to ensure the team’s preparation and management for the next match.