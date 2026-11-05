Levski and Jagiellonia announce starting lineups for Sofia clash

Levski and Jagiellonia have announced their starting lineups for the fourth-round match in the main phase of the Europa League. The game at the “Vasil Levski” National Stadium kicks off at 19:45, with Albanian referee Enea Jorgji in charge.

Bulgarian champions Levski return in front of their home fans after six consecutive away matches in all competitions. Under Julio Velazquez, the hosts will start with Svetoslav Vutsov in goal. Aldair, captain Kristian Dimitrov, Kiki Machen and Maicon will form the defence.

Marko Grujic and Mehdi Mubarik will operate in midfield, with Serginho and Maziar Sula ahead of them. Reinaldo and Everton Bala will lead the attack for the “Blues”.

The Polish side will start with Slawomir Abramowicz in goal. In front of him are Rodrigo Conceicao, Dusan Stojinovic, Apostolos Konstantopoulos and Guilherme Montoya.

Captain Taras Romanczuk will play in midfield alongside Jesus Imaz and Aners Kling. Jeremy Agbonifo, Nick Prelec and Kajetan Szmyt make up Jagiellonia's attacking line.

The match is crucial for Levski's European campaign this season. The game in Sofia is the first of six consecutive away matches, after which the team will once again play in front of its supporters.