Piero Ferrari wants Kimi Antonelli in the red suit

Piero Ferrari has publicly expressed his desire to see Kimi Antonelli race for Ferrari. The Italian company’s vice president and son of its founder, Enzo Ferrari, said that the new world champion reminds him of one of the Scuderia’s greatest legends – Niki Lauda.

“I only want to see Kimi in the red overalls. At every race, he reminds me of our Niki Lauda,” Piero Ferrari said in an interview with the Swiss publication Blick. The 20-year-old Italian won his first world title with Mercedes after finishing third in the Mexican Grand Prix on November 1. Antonelli thus became the youngest champion in Formula 1 history and the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari, who triumphed in 1953.

The idea of Antonelli wearing the red suit is also supported by former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo. Valentino Rossi and former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher have also expressed support for a possible move by the Italian to the Maranello team.

Ferrari had the opportunity to sign Antonelli in his early years. According to information cited by the Italian media, the relationship with the young driver was not continued under the team’s then head, Maurizio Arrivabene. Later, at the age of 11, Antonelli joined the Mercedes junior programme.