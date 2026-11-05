Rafael Camara speaks out about his battle with Nikola Tsolov

Rafael Camara does not know whether he will finish the Formula 2 season after being given the opportunity to make his Formula 1 debut with Haas at his home race in Brazil. The Brazilian leads the Formula 2 standings with 207 points, while Nikola Tsolov is second with 200.

On the eve of the weekend at the “Interlagos” circuit, Camara was asked whether he would take part in the remaining Formula 2 races of the season. “I think that is something that is still to come and remains in the future,” he said, without confirming whether he would defend his lead until the end of the championship. Haas confirmed that Camara will replace Esteban Ocon in the line-up for the São Paulo Grand Prix, which will take place on 8 November. This means the 21-year-old Brazilian will make his first Formula 1 start in front of his home crowd.

Camara had already been announced as one of Haas’s race drivers for the 2027 season. His Formula 1 debut was initially expected to come next year, but the team’s decision to end Ocon’s involvement during the 2026 season opened the door for the Brazilian to appear earlier.

Before him, Haas’s vacant seat for the Mexican Grand Prix was filled by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa. For the São Paulo race, however, the American team chose Camara, who has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2021.

Two race weekends remain in Formula 2. The next round will take place in Qatar from 27 to 29 November, while the season will conclude in Abu Dhabi from 4 to 6 December.

This means that Camara’s possible absence would directly alter the title battle. The gap between him and Tsolov is currently seven points, with the Bulgarian driver defending second place in the standings.

Camara described his Formula 1 debut as a great opportunity and said he was “extremely happy” with Haas’s confidence in him. “I’m trying to enjoy my home race and have fun on the track,” said the Brazilian.