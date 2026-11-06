Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva knocked out in Yeosu

Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the World Tour Super 500 badminton tournament in Yeosu City, Republic of Korea. The five-time European champions, seeded No. 3, lost to eighth seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Kwin Lee of the USA 19:21, 10:21.

The match lasted 40 minutes. The Bulgarian pair failed to force a deciding third game and ended their participation in the competition, which has a prize fund of 500,000 dollars.

For the sisters, this was the second consecutive tournament in which they reached the quarter-final stage. Last week, Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva won bronze medals in Saarbrücken, Germany.

The Bulgarians’ next appearance will be next week at a World Tour Super 500 tournament in Kumamoto, Japan.