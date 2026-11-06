Becker Attacks Zverev, and World No. 1 Hits Back Sharply

The public conflict between Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev has flared up again after the German tennis legend launched fresh criticism at the world No. 1. In an interview with Der Spiegel, the six-time Grand Slam champion said that Zverev himself contributes to his relatively low popularity in Germany.

According to Becker, the German tennis player is usually “rather dry and abrupt” in his interviews in German and is not particularly polite with journalists. When speaking English, Zverev shows more charm, a sense of humor and an ability to laugh at himself, Becker said.

“That is probably why he does not have a particularly good reputation in our country and why he is not loved by the people,” Becker said. He clarified, however, that his personal impressions of Zverev were different, describing his compatriot as “a pleasant and funny person”.

Becker also pointed out that during the last three Grand Slam finals, he had been left with the impression that most spectators were supporting Zverev’s opponents. According to him, support from the stands is important for every tennis player, especially in decisive moments.

The sharpest part of his statement concerned Zverev’s background and his public conduct regarding the war in Ukraine. “His parents are from Russia, and he speaks Russian with his team during matches. In addition, he does not publicly express a position on the war in Ukraine,” Becker said, linking this to the attitude of the German public towards the tennis player.

Zverev reacted sharply to his comments. “I think he is talking a load of nonsense, as always,” the world No. 1 said. He added that he did not know what was happening with Becker, but had the feeling that the former champion felt a constant need to comment on everything he did.

The tennis player also rejected the criticism that he should publicly state his political views. “I am not obliged to comment on anything just because someone thinks I should do so,” Zverev said.

He said that he had a clear position on the war in Ukraine, but that no one had asked him about it directly. Zverev also stressed that he had no intention of posting political comments on social media, as that had never been his style.

The exchange of remarks deepens the tension between two of the most recognizable German figures in men’s tennis. Becker was a leader in the world rankings decades ago, while Zverev currently occupies the top spot, but relations between them remain strained.