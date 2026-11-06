Cristiano Ronaldo refuses a farewell match with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to take part in a farewell match with Portugal’s national team after announcing his retirement from international football. The Portuguese Football Federation insisted that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner should receive a fitting send-off, but the 41-year-old forward did not accept the idea.

According to Observador, the reason is linked to the relationship between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus. Tensions between the two reportedly intensified after the Al Nassr player was left on the bench as an unused substitute in the Nations League away match against Norway. Ronaldo then left Portugal’s camp before the match against Denmark.

Jesus was expected to call up the forward for the upcoming matches in November. Ronaldo’s decision, however, came as a surprise to both the head coach and the federation.

Ronaldo and Jesus were supposed to speak by phone, with the mediation of Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença. The conversation never took place.