Simona Ivanova reaches the final of the 200m freestyle in Dakar

Simona Ivanova qualified for the final of the 200m freestyle at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The Bulgarian swimmer posted the second-fastest time in the fourth heat – 2:06.71 minutes, which secured her the fifth-fastest time among all finalists.

The fastest swimmer in the heats was India’s Dinidhi Desinghu, with a time of 2:04.51 minutes. The women’s final is scheduled for 15:30 local time, or 17:30 Bulgarian time.

Dimitar Dokuzov failed to qualify for the men’s 200m freestyle final. The Bulgarian finished fifth in the fifth heat with a time of 1:54.85 minutes and placed 15th overall among the 43 swimmers who started.