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Simona Ivanova finishes seventh in the 200-meter freestyle

Simona Ivanova finishes seventh in the 200-meter freestyle

The Bulgarian was unable to show her best

Nov 6, 2026 21:35 49

Simona Ivanova finishes seventh in the 200-meter freestyle - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Simona Ivanova finished seventh in the final of the 200-meter freestyle at the swimming competition of the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games. The Bulgarian was unable to show her best and finished in 2:07.98 minutes. The winner was Moan Chan (China) in 1:59.59. Thus, Simona Ivanova concludes the Games with fourth place in the 400-meter freestyle, seventh in the 200-meter event and 17th in the 100-meter event.

After the competition today, she said that she was disappointed with her performance, but also motivated to continue working.

“I can’t explain to myself what happened. My swimming was not good. Maybe the fact that we travel two hours to the pool every day took its toll. I will analyze it with my coach and we will see where I made a mistake,” Ivanova said.