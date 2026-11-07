Sports on TV on Saturday (November 7)

Saturday’s sports programme on television features matches from the Bulgarian championship and the leading European football leagues, as well as live coverage of MotoGP, the NHL, golf and combat sports. The action begins at 09:00 with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on MAX Sport 1.

Bulgarian football begins at 13:30

The first efbet League match is Botev Vratsa – Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The game kicks off at 13:30 on Diema Sport. At 16:00, also on that channel, Slavia face Cherno More, while at 18:30 Ludogorets host CSKA 1948.

Football in Europe

At 14:30, the schedule offers two matches simultaneously – Leeds – Tottenham on Diema Sport 2 and Wrexham – Wolverhampton on Diema Sport 3. Nürnberg – Darmstadt is on NOVA Sport from 14:00.

At 15:00, Málaga – Racing Santander begins on MAX Sport 4, while an hour later Cagliari – Frosinone is on MAX Sport 3. At 16:30, NOVA Sport will broadcast Mainz – Bayern Munich, while Arsenal – Hull City is on Diema Sport 2 from 17:00.

At 17:15, Espanyol – Deportivo La Coruña is on MAX Sport 4. The evening programme continues with Parma – Bologna at 19:00 on MAX Sport 3, and Osasuna – Athletic Bilbao and Nottingham Forest – Manchester City at 19:30 on MAX Sport 4 and Diema Sport 2 respectively.

At 21:30, Hertha Berlin – Wolfsburg is on NOVA Sport. Roma – Sassuolo begins at 21:45 on MAX Sport 3, while at the same time Paris Saint-Germain – Troyes is on Diema Sport 3. At 22:00, MAX Sport 4 will broadcast Valencia – Real Madrid.

Motorsport, hockey and combat sports

In motorsport, the day begins at 13:50 with the second practice session and qualifying for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix on MAX Sport 2. The sprint race is scheduled for 18:50 on the same channel.

The Nashville Predators – St. Louis Blues hockey game begins at 20:00 on MAX Sport 1. At 21:00, Diema Sport will offer the Zuffa 12 boxing event, while from 22:00 the Cage Warriors gala in London is on MAX Sport 2.

After midnight, the sports programme continues with UFC on MAX Sport 2 from 03:00 and the NBA game Golden State – Orlando on Diema Sport 3 from 03:30.

Sources: gong.bg, gol.bg, marica.bg