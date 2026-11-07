Cruzeiro and Independiente Secure Dramatic Victories

Cruzeiro defeated Bahia 3–2 in one of the most exciting matches in the Brazilian championship in recent hours. The 34th-round game was played at the „Mineirao“, with the hosts completing a comeback after Bahia took the lead first.

Kike Olivera put the visitors ahead in the 37th minute, but Kaio Jorge equalised before half-time. After the break, the striker scored again, while Bruno Rodrigues extended Cruzeiro’s lead. Alejo Veliz revived the contest in stoppage time, but Bahia were unable to find an equaliser. After the match, Cruzeiro coach Artur Jorge said: „This victory belongs entirely to the players. They were tireless and brave at every moment.“

Independiente qualify for the playoffs

In Argentina, Independiente defeated Deportivo Riestra 2–1 to secure their place in the playoffs of the Clausura tournament. The hosts in Avellaneda claimed victory with goals from Mateo Perez Curci and Felipe Temponi, with the second coming late in the match.

Independiente coach Hudson Vieri called the victory an important step forward for the team, but admitted that they could have won more convincingly. „We knew we had to score more goals, but we were unable to control the match completely,“ he said.

In the other notable results from Argentina, Barracas Central defeated Racing Club 2–0, San Lorenzo lost 0–2 to Platense, while Union Santa Fe beat Velez Sarsfield 2–0. The matches were part of the 16th round of the championship.

The final MLS round is upcoming

In Major League Soccer, the final round of the regular season is upcoming, with all 30 teams set to play. The battle for the playoffs and the Golden Boot is in the spotlight. Lionel Messi leads the scoring charts with 26 goals, while Petar Musa of Dallas is second with 22.

Sources: ge.globo.com, ole.com.ar, mlssoccer.com