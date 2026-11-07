Racing Bulls Delays Decision Between Nikola Tsolov and Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls has still not made a decision on its driver lineup for 2027. The team is choosing between its current driver Liam Lawson and Bulgarian Formula 2 racer Nikola Tsolov, with a final decision not expected before around the race weekend in Las Vegas.

Team principal Alan Permane said he understood the tension surrounding the delay, but rejected the idea that Racing Bulls was rushing its decision.

“We are trying to approach this scientifically and precisely, and that takes time. We are looking at and evaluating all the factors, and time is on our side. We are not in a hurry, and I am convinced that we will make the right decision,” Permane said.

Racing Bulls is on course for the best performance in its history and is currently close to its record fifth place in the constructors’ championship. Lawson has played an important role in the team’s results, while his teammate Arvid Lindblad is enjoying a strong debut season.

Experience versus long-term potential

The choice is also complicated by Racing Bulls’ role within the Red Bull system. The satellite team must both achieve results on the track and prepare drivers for future promotion to the main team.

Lawson therefore offers experience and short-term security, while Tsolov is viewed as a candidate with the potential to develop within the Red Bull structure. In the future, the Bulgarian could become a rival to Lindblad for a seat in the first team.

Permane said that speed remains the leading criterion, but stressed that the team cannot think only about immediate results.

“The leading criterion is always outright speed and performance. But we do not exist solely to race in the present – our goal is to develop future talent. That does not mean constantly changing drivers simply for the sake of it. Sufficient experience is also needed as a starting point,” he said.

Alan Permane added that he had extended his contract with Racing Bulls on November 6. According to him, the official announcement of the driver lineup will be made in the coming weeks, but the selection process has not yet been completed.

Source: sportal.bg