Lokomotiv Plovdiv defeated Botev Vratsa 2-1 away in the opening match of the 13th round of the First League. The match was played at Hristo Botev Stadium in Vratsa, while the victory ended the Plovdiv side’s run without an away win in the league this season.

The visitors took the lead in the 37th minute through Krist Longvil. Lokomotiv doubled their advantage at the start of the second half, when Dimitar Mrankov scored. Statistical reports list different minutes for the goal — the 46th and 47th. Shortly afterwards, Martin Smolenski brought Botev Vratsa back into the match, with the recorded time for this goal also differing — the 48th or 49th minute.

The hosts enjoyed more possession — 58 percent to Lokomotiv’s 42 — and attempted 12 shots at goal. The Plovdiv side registered 4 shots, three of which were on target. Botev took six corners, while the visitors had two.

Before the match, both teams were in the lower half of the standings. Botev Vratsa had 10 points, while Lokomotiv Plovdiv had 9. In their next league match, Vratsa will host CSKA 1948, while Lokomotiv Plovdiv will visit Septemvri Sofia.

Source: futbolbro.com