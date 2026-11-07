Leeds beat Tottenham with Okafor goal

Leeds beat Tottenham 1-0 at “Elland Road” in a 10th-round Premier League match. Noah Okafor scored the only goal in the 79th minute, shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Harry Wilson controlled the ball in the penalty area and passed it to Okafor, who beat goalkeeper Antonín Kinský with a diagonal shot. The goal was checked by VAR for a possible handball, but the referee allowed it to stand.

Okafor decided the match after coming on

Leeds secured the victory in a match that remained goalless until half-time. The hosts increased the pressure after the break, and Kinský saved a shot from Sean Longstaff before the decisive goal.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke told TNT Sports that his team had fully deserved to win. “We are very happy against a Tottenham team that is in good form. We were consistent, showed great commitment and unity,” said the German coach.

Farke revealed that Okafor had been out of action for around a week and had been instructed to stay on the pitch for only 15-20 minutes. The Swiss player, however, used his brief appearance to earn Leeds all three points.

Tottenham remain on 12 points

Tottenham coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted to TNT Sports that his team had deserved to lose in the second half. “We did not play like a top-level team. We lacked the right spirit, character and physical strength in the challenges,” said the Italian.

After the victory, Leeds moved to 14 points and climbed to eighth place in the provisional standings. Tottenham remained on 12 points in 10th place.

Both teams will play their next matches on 21 November. Leeds will visit Chelsea, while Tottenham will host Ipswich.

Sources: theguardian.com, skysports.com, tntsports.co.uk