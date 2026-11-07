Ludogorets and CSKA 1948 draw 2-2 in Razgrad

Ludogorets and CSKA 1948 drew 2-2 in Razgrad in a match from the 13th round of the First League. The hosts avoided defeat with a goal by Ivaylo Chochev in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Ludogorets took the lead in the 51st minute. Caio Vidal broke down the left and delivered a cross into the penalty area, Deroy Duarte brought the ball down, and Petar Stanić fired it into the net from close range. The goal was reviewed by the VAR system due to suspicions that a home player had obstructed goalkeeper Aleks Bozhев, but the goal stood.

CSKA 1948 suffered a serious blow in the 73rd minute when Emerson Barbosa was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for handling the ball. Despite being reduced to ten men, the visitors completed a comeback.

Two goals in three minutes turned the game around

Atanas Iliev equalised in the 79th minute following a cross from Georgi Rusev. Just two minutes later, Rusev scored himself after receiving a pass from Iliev, getting past Francisco Son and firing a precise shot that gave Hendrik Bonmann no chance.

Ludogorets pushed forward at the end and was rewarded in the 97th minute. Following a set-piece delivery, Ivaylo Chochev was in the right place at the right time and completed the final score at 2-2.

The draw left Ludogorets in third place with 30 points, while CSKA 1948 are fourth with 29. The Razgrad side have nine wins, three draws and one defeat, while the capital-based team have nine victories, two draws and three losses. A total of 1,768 spectators attended the “Huvepharma Arena” stadium.

Sources: topsport.bg