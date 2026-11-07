Nottingham Forest thrash Manchester City 3-1

Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City 3-1 at “City Ground” in the final match of Saturday’s schedule in the 10th round of the Premier League. Jair Cunha put the hosts ahead in the 6th minute, Liam Delap doubled their lead in the 18th, while Rayan Cherki pulled one back for the visitors in the 52nd. Delap put the result beyond doubt with his second goal in the 73rd minute.

Delap scored twice

Cunha capitalized on a mistake by Joško Gvardiol, won the ball, advanced and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with a low shot. Twelve minutes later, Delap received the ball after Xaver Schlager’s challenge in midfield, embarked on a long run and finished the move with a powerful strike.

Manchester City had chances to get back into the match. Erling Haaland was denied by Mats Selz, while in the 41st minute his shot was cleared off the goal line by Cunha. The Norwegian also missed with a header late in the first half.

Cherki reduced the deficit seven minutes after the break with a first-time shot after Ryan Yates intercepted a pass from Jérémy Doku. City were unable to find an equalizer, and in the 73rd minute Delap restored the hosts’ advantage. The striker combined with Morgan Gibbs-White and finished the move with another powerful shot.

City remain second

Manchester City remained in second place with 21 points, but they have now suffered three defeats in their first 10 matches. Leaders Arsenal have 27 points. Nottingham Forest moved up to 16th place with 9 points after recording their second win of the season.

After the international break, Nottingham Forest will visit Bournemouth on November 21, while Manchester City will host Fulham on the same day.

Sources: sportal.bg, skysports.com, premierleague.com