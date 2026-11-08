Crystal Palace and Liverpool Face Off in a Crucial Match

Crystal Palace host Liverpool at “Selhurst Park” in a match from the 10th round of the Premier League. The game kicks off at 16:00 Bulgarian time, with the two teams entering it with different objectives. Liverpool have 15 points after nine matches, while Palace have seven points and are in the relegation zone.

The hosts have two wins, one draw and six defeats since the start of the season. In their last five league matches, Crystal Palace have recorded a draw, a win and three defeats. Their last two losses came by 0-2 against Newcastle and 0-2 away to Tottenham.

Liverpool are in a better position, but the team also needs to respond. The Reds have won three of their last five league matches, but lost 0-1 to Arsenal on November 1. A few days later, they suffered a 2-3 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Champions League. “After two defeats, we have to respond. We need a win against Palace,” Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said.

Problems for Both Squads

Crystal Palace will be without Jean-Philippe Mateta. The striker is suspended after receiving a red card in the defeat to Tottenham. As attacking options, Pierre Sage has Jørgen Strand Larsen and Eddie Nketiah available.

For Liverpool, the only major question ahead of the match concerns Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder has a heel problem, and a decision on his involvement will be made after the final assessment of his condition. Connor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike remain unavailable for the visitors.

Liverpool Have the Edge in the Head-to-Head Record

The history of the rivalry favors Liverpool. In the last 26 meetings between the two teams in the Premier League, the Reds have recorded 16 wins, Crystal Palace have won six matches, and four have ended in draws. The hosts, however, won the last match at “Selhurst Park” 2-1 in September 2025.

“We need to have seven points after this match,” Pierre Sage said ahead of the game. Palace need another positive result to move away from the bottom, while Liverpool will be looking for a win that would allow them to maintain their position in the upper part of the table.

Sources: sportsmole.co.uk, football365.com, theanalyst.com