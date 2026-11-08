Manchester United Host Aston Villa in Tough Match

Manchester United host Aston Villa at “Old Trafford” in a match from the 10th round of the Premier League. The game kicks off at 18:30 Bulgarian time and comes at a moment when the hosts urgently need an improvement in results.

Manchester United are 17th with 7 points after nine matches – one win, four draws and four defeats. The team have not won any of their last seven league matches, but in midweek they secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League. The “Red Devils” were trailing 0-2 before Matheus Cunha scored the winning goal.

Manager Michael Carrick warned that the victory over the Italian side would not automatically change the season. “You are at your best when you don’t think too much, but simply trust yourself and play instinctively,” he said. Carrick added that the team must turn the energy from their European victory into consistency in the league as well.

Aston Villa arrive with 12 points

Aston Villa are 10th with 12 points, accumulated from three wins, three draws and three defeats. Unai Emery’s side lost 0-3 to Barcelona in the Champions League, having previously drawn 1-1 with Fulham in the Premier League.

“This is a very difficult match,” Emery said ahead of the trip. The Spanish coach stressed that his team have not won at “Old Trafford” even once during his four years in charge of the club. At the same time, Villa beat Manchester United 2-1 at home in December last year.

Squad problems

Manchester United will be without Lisandro Martínez, who is serving a suspension for his red card against Chelsea. Carlos Baleba is doubtful after suffering a thigh injury against Roma. Patrick Dorgu has returned to training, but a decision on his involvement will be made before the match begins. Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Šeško also remain among the absentees.

Aston Villa will be without the suspended Matty Cash. Amadou Onana and Matteo Ruggeri are also unavailable, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to be fit to play.

The history of the fixture favours the hosts. Manchester United have lost only two of their previous 31 home matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, while the last meeting between the two teams at “Old Trafford” ended in a 3-1 victory for the “Red Devils” in March. After the international break, United will visit Liverpool on 22 November, while Aston Villa host Sunderland a day earlier.

Sources: tntsports.co.uk, fourfourtwo.com, sportsmole.co.uk