Genoa and Milan face off in a key match at the Ferraris

Genoa host Milan at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in one of the highlights of the 11th round of Italy’s Serie A. The match is scheduled for November 8 at 3:00 p.m. local time, or 4:00 p.m. Bulgarian time.

The hosts enter the match after three consecutive wins against Venezia, Juventus and Lecce. Genoa have collected 12 points from their last five matches, while a win over Milan would give them the opportunity to continue their climb up the standings. The team are 11th with 13 points from 10 matches.

“Genoa have found their rhythm after a difficult start to the season,” Serie A notes in its preview of the match. The team have also won their last four home matches, increasing the importance of the game for Daniele De Rossi’s side.

Milan have a significant advantage in the head-to-head record

Milan are fifth in the table with 21 points after recording six wins, three draws and one defeat. The team have scored 21 goals in their first 10 matches, and will be looking for another win in Genoa to keep themselves close to the leaders.

The history of the rivalry favours the visitors. Milan are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A matches against Genoa, winning six and drawing four. The Rossoneri have also won their last four away games at the Ferraris. Genoa’s last win in the fixture came on October 25, 2016, by a score of 3–0.

De Rossi and Amorim prepare changes

Genoa are expected to start with Justin Baylow in goal, with Alessandro Marcandalli, Leo Østigård and Johan Vásquez in front of him. Kingsley Ehizibue, Hamed Traorè, Samuel Uiafe and Micael Ellertsson are set to operate in midfield, while Stephan El Shaarawy and Junior Messias should support Milutin Osmajic.

There are still question marks for the hosts over the positions of Uiafe or Morten Frendrup and El Shaarawy or Vitinha. Milan are also considering different options for their lineup, with Mike Maignan, Luka Modrić, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic and Gonçalo Ramos expected to be among the starters.

The visitors will be without Filippo Terracciano, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Samuel Chukwueze. Davide Massa will be the referee, while Camplone will be in charge of VAR.

After the match, Genoa will visit Sassuolo on November 22, while Milan will host Frosinone on November 21.

Sources: sport.sky.it, eurosport.it, gazzetta.it