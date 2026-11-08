Inter host Como in a battle at the top of Serie A

Inter host Como in one of the most interesting matches of the 11th round of the Italian Serie A. The match at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan kicks off at 19:00 Bulgarian time.

The hosts go into the match in second place with 25 points, earned from eight wins, one draw and one defeat. Como are fourth with 23 points and have seven wins, two draws and one loss. The difference between the two teams is just two points, making the direct clash important for the positions at the top of the table.

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in Europe

Inter lost 1-3 to Milan in their last league match, but responded with a convincing victory in the Champions League. Cristian Chivu’s side beat Feyenoord 3-0 away from home.

Como have also won their last matches. In Serie A, the team beat Venezia 1-0, while in the Champions League they thrashed Lens 9-1. Cesc Fàbregas described the upcoming match as a serious test for his squad.

“Inter are the strongest team, and for us this is a test. There is a significant difference,” Fàbregas said before the match.

This will also be a clash between two teams chasing a place among Italy’s leading sides. Inter will rely on home advantage and the chance to return to winning ways in the league, while Como will try to maintain their position in the Champions League places.

Chivu faces Fàbregas at the Giuseppe Meazza

Inter are coached by former defender Cristian Chivu, while Como are managed by Fàbregas. Daniele Chiffi will be the referee for the match.

The match is the final one for both teams before the international break. After it, Inter will visit Atalanta in the 12th round, while Como will host Roma.

Sources: corrieredellosport.it, gazzetta.it, fcinter1908.it